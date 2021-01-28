Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 81 new COVID-19 cases

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 1:12 pm
FILE: Ottawa Public Health is reporting 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus locally on Thursday.
FILE: Ottawa Public Health is reporting 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus locally on Thursday. Getty Images

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported in connection with COVID-19, leaving the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 420.

Ottawa has now seen 13,153 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 703 of those cases currently considered active.

Read more: Ottawa schools to resume in-person learning on Feb. 1

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has dropped to 69 per day, down from 81 as of Wednesday.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Though levels of COVID-19 in Ottawa have been in a general decline, hospitalization rates remain elevated.

There are currently 39 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, six of whom are in the intensive care unit. Across the city’s health-care system, 94 per cent of acute care beds are currently occupied, while 82 per cent of ICU beds are filled.

Story continues below advertisement

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Ottawa on Thursday, with the number of ongoing outbreaks now standing at 40.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19Ottawa Public Healthottawa coronavirus casesOttawa coronavirus trends
Flyers
More weekly flyers