Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 81 new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported in connection with COVID-19, leaving the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 420.

Ottawa has now seen 13,153 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 703 of those cases currently considered active.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has dropped to 69 per day, down from 81 as of Wednesday.

Though levels of COVID-19 in Ottawa have been in a general decline, hospitalization rates remain elevated.

There are currently 39 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, six of whom are in the intensive care unit. Across the city’s health-care system, 94 per cent of acute care beds are currently occupied, while 82 per cent of ICU beds are filled.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Ottawa on Thursday, with the number of ongoing outbreaks now standing at 40.