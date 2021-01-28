Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier to discuss flood protections

By Shane Gibson Global News
Click to play video ''
Manitoba's premier discusses flood protection.

Manitoba’s premier is expected to give an update on the province’s flood protection Thursday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Read more: Heavy rain washes out roads, floods farmland in Manitoba rural municipality

There was no immediate word from government on what exactly Pallister plans to announce at the media availability.

While Manitoba for the most part avoided serious spring flooding in 2020, heavy rains caused what Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler called a “one-in-1,000-year-event” in July that flooded the Rivers Dam and other areas in Southern Manitoba.

Click to play video 'Possible failing dam in Rivers, Manitoba prompts evacuations' Possible failing dam in Rivers, Manitoba prompts evacuations
Possible failing dam in Rivers, Manitoba prompts evacuations – Jul 1, 2020

A major storm system that produced up to 155 millimetres of rain in a few hours overwhelmed the Assiniboine River watershed and also produced a possible tornado.

Story continues below advertisement

More rain came the following day.

Read more: Water levels drop at Manitoba’s Rivers Dam, but province warns more rain coming

The effects of the flood washed downstream, hitting areas near and in Brandon and Minnedosa the hardest.

The Rivers Dam was in danger of collapsing two days later, but survived.

–With files from Elisha Dacey.

Click to play video 'Rivers Flooding' Rivers Flooding
Rivers Flooding – Jul 3, 2020
