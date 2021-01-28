COVID-19: Outbreak ends at Caressant Care nursing home in Lindsay; cases drop at McLaughlin LTC

Send this page to someone via email

One COVID-19 outbreak at a Caressant Care facility in Lindsay has been declared over, while active cases at another in the town are declining, the region’s health unit reported early Thursday afternoon.

The outbreak at Caressant Care’s nursing home on Mary Street was declared on Jan. 23 after one employee tested positive. The outbreak was lifted on Wednesday evening, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

However, an outbreak remains in effect at the adjoining retirement residence which has had two positive staff cases, according to the company.

Caressant Care, based in Woodstock, Ont., continues to also deal with a COVID-19 outbreak at its McLaughlin Road long-term care. Declared on Jan. 9 after one positive case, the outbreak has since claimed the lives of three residents.

According to Stuart Oakley, the company’s communications and marketing manger, as of Thursday morning there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 involving nine residents and 16 staff. That’s down from 44 cases reported on Monday (21 residents and 23 staff).

“We are very pleased to be heading in the right direction with this outbreak as active cases resolve,” Oakley told Global News Peterborough in an email.

On Thursday, the health unit reported eight new cases — five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Northumberland County in its daily update issued at 1 p.m.

COVID-19 case data for Thursday, Jan. 28. Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

There are now 83 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 63 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

Other active outbreaks:

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth (declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff test positive)

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg (declared Jan. 16 — three staff members have tested positive)

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 1 — two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members test positive.

Since the pandemic began there have been 47 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction — 40 in the City of Kawartha Lakes with 28 of them associated with the springtime outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. There have been seven deaths in Northumberland County.

