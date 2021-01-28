Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman killed in Wednesday rollover on Trans-Canada Highway near Banff

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 10:36 am
A stock photo showing a portion of the stretch of the Trans-Canada highway between Banff and Castle Mountain.
A stock photo showing a portion of the stretch of the Trans-Canada highway between Banff and Castle Mountain. Getty Images

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff on Wednesday.

EMS said emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Mt. Norquay Road at around 6:45 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover.

Read more: Banff business group suggests rapid COVID-19 tests to reopen economy safely

The crash killed a woman in her 20s who was ejected from the vehicle and found dead at the scene, EMS said.

Paramedics transported two other people, a man and woman in their 20s, to the hospital in Banff in stable condition.

Read more: Cougar warning issued for town of Banff after increase in sightings

Story continues below advertisement

EMS said a third woman declined to be treated by paramedics.

The town of Banff is located about 110 kilometres west of Calgary.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPFatal CrashEMSHighway 1BanffTrans-Canada HighwayRolloverFatal RolloverBanff Albertabanff crashBanff fatal crashcrash near BanffMt. Norquay Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers