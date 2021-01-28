Woman killed in Wednesday rollover on Trans-Canada Highway near Banff

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff on Wednesday.

EMS said emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Mt. Norquay Road at around 6:45 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover.

The crash killed a woman in her 20s who was ejected from the vehicle and found dead at the scene, EMS said.

Paramedics transported two other people, a man and woman in their 20s, to the hospital in Banff in stable condition.

EMS said a third woman declined to be treated by paramedics.

The town of Banff is located about 110 kilometres west of Calgary.