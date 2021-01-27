Coronavirus: 2 more deaths for Interior Health, COVID-19 cluster declared in Fernie

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials announced two more deaths and 83 new COVID-19 cases for the Interior Health region on Wednesday.

According to Interior Health, both deaths occurred at a long-term care facility in the North Okanagan — Noric House in Vernon.

The region’s death toll associated with COVID-19 is now at 68. One month ago, on Dec. 24, there were just 18 total deaths.

“Sadly, we are reporting two more COVID-related deaths at Noric House long-term care home in Vernon and I want to offer condolences to the families and caregivers during this difficult time,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“Our daily case numbers continue to be high and we ask everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s crucial we keep our close contacts to our immediate households and avoid any unnecessary travel right now.” Tweet This

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan:

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 37 cases (27 residents, 10 staff) with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

37 cases (27 residents, 10 staff) with five deaths connected to this outbreak. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 37 cases (24 residents, 13 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak.

37 cases (24 residents, 13 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 68 cases (47 residents, 21 staff) with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

68 cases (47 residents, 21 staff) with eight deaths connected to this outbreak. Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 63 cases (37 residents, 26 staff) with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

63 cases (37 residents, 26 staff) with eight deaths connected to this outbreak. Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 46 cases (41 residents, five staff) with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

In related news, Interior Health declared a COVID-19 cluster in the Fernie region.

Interior Health said since Jan. 1, 81 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region and that 63 cases are currently active.

“This week, contact tracing confirms new cases of COVID-19 where people are reporting higher numbers of close contacts which contributes to increased community spread and heightened concern,” said IHA chief medical officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

“Declaring this cluster today allows us to continue working together in Fernie while strengthening our collective response.”

