Health

Vancouver mayor hopeful as Ottawa agrees to talks over decriminalization of drugs

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 7:04 pm
Click to play video 'Vancouver mayor calls on Ottawa for drug decriminalization' Vancouver mayor calls on Ottawa for drug decriminalization
As the deadly overdose crisis rages on, Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart is calling on Ottawa to decriminalize small amounts of all illicit drugs. Jordan Armstrong reports – Nov 18, 2020

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city after it asked that possession of small amounts of illicit drugs be decriminalized.

Read more: Vancouver to ask feds to decriminalize drug possession within city boundaries

Stewart has received a letter from Patty Hajdu in response to city council voting unanimously in November to request an exemption to federal drug laws during the overdose crisis.

In the letter, Hajdu says 184 people in Vancouver died from overdoses between last July and November alone, and the crisis has been exacerbated by COVID-19.

Click to play video 'Health officials applaud plan for drug decriminalization in Vancouver' Health officials applaud plan for drug decriminalization in Vancouver
Health officials applaud plan for drug decriminalization in Vancouver – Nov 19, 2020

Hajdu says Health Canada will work with the city and the local health authority to “better understand” the proposal and identify options for the city.

Read more: Plan unveiled to make Vancouver first jurisdiction in Canada to decriminalize simple drug possession

Stewart says the high number of overdose deaths during a pandemic has resulted in an “absolute catastrophe,” adding that he recently lost a family member to an overdose.

He says the city and the health authority are also awaiting a questionnaire from the federal government seeking more details about its request, which will be returned with input from drug users.

