Canada

2021 assessments sent out to Saskatoon property owners

By Nathaniel Dove & Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 5:26 pm
The city says the typical residential property assessed value in Saskatoon decreased seven per cent in the last assessment cycle. File / Global News

The City of Saskatoon says it issued over 100,000 notices as the 2021 assessment roll is now available to property owners.

According to the city’s report released on Wednesday, the value of the average business property increased by eight per cent but the value of residential properties dropped by seven per cent.

Read more: Saskatoon city council learns new cost of blizzard cleanup

The value of the average single-family home decreased by six per cent and condominiums decreased by 12 per cent.

The report says the commercial side changed even more with the value of office and retail space rising by 16 and 24 per cent, respectively, while industrial property dropped by 10 and hotel space by 23 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial legislation requires the city to update its assessment every four years to ensure the burden of property taxes is fairly shared among residents.

As home values decrease, the city must take in more tax to ensure it gets the same amount of money. A city official stressed Saskatoon is not taking in more or less tax than it used to.

The officials also said the taxes for individual properties will not change at the same rate as the average — your home’s value won’t drop by six per cent just because the average did.

These new figures were calculated as of Jan. 1, 2019.

“It’s important to note that any market influence COVID-19 may or may not have had on a property’s assessed value will not be reflected in the 2021 property reassessment figures as the pandemic occurred after the base date,” city assessor Bryce Trew said in a press release.

Read more: Saskatoon city councillors vote to reduce 2021 property tax increase

The city said the determinations were largely based on housing prices and couldn’t point to specific causes for the shifts.

Trew said, for 2021, the city has created six new videos and enhanced our online tools to assist property owners with additional information to help explain the assessment process.

Story continues below advertisement

Property owners have a 60-day customer review period to formally appeal their assessment, which goes until March 29, 2021.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon city council votes to lower taxes on affordable housing projects' Saskatoon city council votes to lower taxes on affordable housing projects
Saskatoon city council votes to lower taxes on affordable housing projects
