2 suffering mild hypothermia after found on Lovesick Lake island: Peterborough County OPP

Two people were taken to hospital with mild hypothermia after being found on an island in a lake north of Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5 p.m. officers responded to a call for assistance in locating an overdue person.

Police were informed that an individual had left a location near Burleigh Falls and gone for a walk out onto Lovesick Lake, about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police say the caller proceeded to follow the footprints of the overdue person onto the ice in an attempt to locate them. The individual then called to report they had made contact with the overdue person who had fallen through the ice and was cold

Members of the OPP’s emergency response team and the Municipality of Trent Lakes Fire Department attended and eventually located the two individuals on an island in the lake.

Both were transported to hospital for treatment of mild hypothermia.

OPP urge the public to practise proper ice safety.

“Conditions can change dramatically from lake-to-lake or bay-to-bay,” OPP stated. “Proper safety equipment can reduce the risks of travelling over ice covered bodies of water. Items such as wearing survival suits, carrying ice picks, and a rescue rope can help. Remember, no ice is safe ice. Do not put yourself and others at risk.”