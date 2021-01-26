Menu

Peterborough County OPP assist reported disoriented snowmobiler on Rice Lake

By Greg Davis Global News
Emergency crews responded to Rice Lake near Keene early Tuesday to assist a snowmobiler who became disoriented on the lake.
Peterborough County OPP assisted a snowmobiler on the north shore of Rice Lake south of Peterborough, early Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports that one of three snowmobilers travelling together on the lake became disoriented and required assistance.

Read more: Snowmobiler dies of injuries after crash north of Madoc: Bancroft OPP

OPP along with Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters and Peterborough County-City Paramedics responded to the call near Serpent Mounds south of Keene.

Peterborough County OPP Const. Rich Nie tells Global News that the snowmobiler got lost while driving back to an ice hut. He eventually drove to shore and met with officers in the area of Bolin Road.

Nie says two other snowmobilers in the group also walked off the ice and were accounted for shortly after.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was taken to hospital, OPP said.

Click to play video 'On average, 73 people die in snowmobile accidents every year, Statistics Canada report finds' On average, 73 people die in snowmobile accidents every year, Statistics Canada report finds
