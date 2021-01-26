Peterborough County OPP assist reported disoriented snowmobiler on Rice Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP assisted a snowmobiler on the north shore of Rice Lake south of Peterborough, early Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports that one of three snowmobilers travelling together on the lake became disoriented and required assistance.

OPP along with Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters and Peterborough County-City Paramedics responded to the call near Serpent Mounds south of Keene.

Peterborough County OPP Const. Rich Nie tells Global News that the snowmobiler got lost while driving back to an ice hut. He eventually drove to shore and met with officers in the area of Bolin Road.

#PtboOPP and @OSMTownship fire are on the north shore of Rice Lake following reports of two unaccounted for snowmobilers out on the lake. A third person was able to find police on the shore last hour. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 26, 2021

Nie says two other snowmobilers in the group also walked off the ice and were accounted for shortly after.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was taken to hospital, OPP said.

