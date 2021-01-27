Menu

Barricades to be placed on Quinpool Road parking for snow removal Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 3:56 pm
A Quinpool Road street sign on Oct. 12, 2019.
A Quinpool Road street sign on Oct. 12, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality is asking Quinpool Road residents to refrain from parking on the street overnight to allow for snow removal.

The targeted area will be Quinpool Road between Beech and Windsor streets, the city says.

Temporary barricades will be placed on both sides of the road Wednesday afternoon and will be removed Thursday morning.

“Removing the snow from these areas will help maintain parking in the business districts and ensure emergency vehicles, buses and other traffic can safely access the streets throughout the winter,” the city said in a release.

Read more: Nova Scotia to spend nearly $500 million this year on roads, highways and bridges

The HRM also reminds residents that any vehicles obstructing snow clearing at any time can be ticketed and towed.

More information on winter operations, including snow removal, is available here.

