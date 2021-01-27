Guelph reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 304

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total case count to 2,231.

The city’s death toll remained at 21 after a death related to the novel coronavirus was reported the previous day. Guelph has seen eight fatal cases of COVID-19 in the month of January.

Active cases increased by five from the previous day to 304, while another 35 people have recovered, bringing the total resolved cases to 1,906.

Five people are in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Along with eight deaths, Guelph has reported 903 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, while 774 people have recovered.

Wellington County

For the second day in a row, Wellington County only reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing its case count to 862.

With no new deaths related to the coronavirus reported, the county’s death toll remained at 15. There have been nine deaths reported so far in January.

Active cases fell by 26 from the previous day to 82. That includes four people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another 23 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 765.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new cases were connected to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Caressant Care in the Township of Wellington North on Wednesday.

An outbreak was declared on Dec. 12 and since then 130 people have contracted the disease and nine people have died.

Ten new cases were reported at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph between its long-term care and retirement homes. The facility has seen 102 confirmed cases, including two deaths, since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 10.

There are eight active outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

Another 10 active outbreaks are being reported in workplace and community settings.

An outbreak at the University of Guelph has 49 positive tests connected to it as of Monday evening.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 6,342 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

That’s 3,164 more than what was reported on Tuesday.

So far, public health has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but it has held off on administering first dose vaccines due to a production shortage.

Moderna shipped 3,700 of its doses to Guelph and those are being sent to long-term care and retirement homes for patients and residents.

Public health said it expects all 3,935 residents of long-term care and retirement homes will receive their first vaccine by Wednesday.

Global News has reached out to public health to see if it has reached this goal.