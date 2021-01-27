Walterdale Bridge still cost Edmonton $155M, even after contractor paid damages for delays

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton said Wednesday that taxpayers paid full price for the Walterdale Bridge, despite fines that were levied against the contractor following major delays in the project.

The bridge was plagued with delays. Construction started in 2013, and the bridge was initially meant to open in 2015 but didn’t until two years later in 2017.

The contractor, Acciona-Pacer Joint Venture, was charged two kinds of penalties due to the delay: $10,000/day for site occupancy and $7,000/day for administration costs.

On Wednesday, the City of Edmonton confirmed that the “damages have been paid” by the contractor. It said for legal reasons, it could not share exact details around the payments.

However, it said the final budget for the project remained at $155 million, which includes adjustments of the delay fees that have been paid to the city.

“We hope the citizens of Edmonton are proud to have a signature bridge in the heart of our city and have embraced the new Walterdale Bridge as an iconic landmark in our river valley,” read a statement from Adriana Amelio with the City of Edmonton.

“The Walterdale Bridge is not just a piece of infrastructure; it is part of Edmonton’s history and future.”

In 2017, Mayor Don Iveson said the city was already owed about $12 million in late fees from the contractor – and work was still outstanding.

The delays in the project came from several issues: during the spring of 2015 the opening was pushed back because the bridge’s 42 steel beams, which were made in South Korea, arrived months later than expected.

The bridge was then scheduled to open in late 2016, but it was pushed back again to mid-2017 because of weather-sensitive work, including asphalt paving, which couldn’t be done until after winter.

–with files from Emily Mertz, Global News