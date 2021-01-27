3 arrested following rash of thefts in central Ontario in January: Lindsay police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men face theft and other charges following an investigation into a rash of robberies throughout central Ontario in January.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay, following an investigation into thefts in multiple jurisdictions, officers on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a property in Clarington.

As a result of the search, investigators seized 14.8 grams of methamphetamine, 57 tablets of Oxycodone, a 12-gauge shotgun and .38-calibre handgun, ammunition, a quantity of cash, a cellphone, a Salem travel trailer, a Yamaha all-terrain vehicle and ballistic body armour.

Jerry Holroyd, 39, from Port Hope, Ont., Gary Holroyd, 65, from Clarington, and John Carlton, 38, from Bowmanville, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Jerry Holroyd was additionally charged with:

Possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Breach of a firearm regulation

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Breach of recognizance

Failure to comply with a probation order

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Carlton was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

All three were released and will appear in court in Lindsay.

The investigation also involved the Durham Regional Police Service.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Joe Bell at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via the Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

