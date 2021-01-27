3 arrested following rash of thefts in central Ontario in January: Lindsay police

Three men face theft and other charges following an investigation into a rash of robberies throughout central Ontario in January.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay, following an investigation into thefts in multiple jurisdictions, officers on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a property in Clarington.
As a result of the search, investigators seized 14.8 grams of methamphetamine, 57 tablets of Oxycodone, a 12-gauge shotgun and .38-calibre handgun, ammunition, a quantity of cash, a cellphone, a Salem travel trailer, a Yamaha all-terrain vehicle and ballistic body armour.
Jerry Holroyd, 39, from Port Hope, Ont., Gary Holroyd, 65, from Clarington, and John Carlton, 38, from Bowmanville, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Jerry Holroyd was additionally charged with:
- Possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Breach of a firearm regulation
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Breach of recognizance
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
Carlton was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.
All three were released and will appear in court in Lindsay.
The investigation also involved the Durham Regional Police Service.
Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Joe Bell at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via the Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
