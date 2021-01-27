Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested following rash of thefts in central Ontario in January: Lindsay police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 1:38 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes seized drugs and guns.
City of Kawartha Lakes seized drugs and guns.

Three men face theft and other charges following an investigation into a rash of robberies throughout central Ontario in January.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay, following an investigation into thefts in multiple jurisdictions, officers on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a property in Clarington.

As a result of the search, investigators seized 14.8 grams of methamphetamine, 57 tablets of Oxycodone, a 12-gauge shotgun and .38-calibre handgun, ammunition, a quantity of cash, a cellphone, a Salem travel trailer, a Yamaha all-terrain vehicle and ballistic body armour.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP seek suspect in theft at Douro-Dummer residence in December 2020

Jerry Holroyd, 39, from Port Hope, Ont., Gary Holroyd, 65, from Clarington, and John Carlton, 38, from Bowmanville, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Jerry Holroyd was additionally charged with:

Trending Stories
  • Possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Breach of a firearm regulation
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Breach of recognizance
  • Failure to comply with a probation order
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Carlton was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Read more: Police make arrests following thefts at Lindsay businesses

All three were released and will appear in court in Lindsay.

The investigation also involved the Durham Regional Police Service.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Joe Bell at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via the Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves' Protecting your vehicle from thieves
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTheftdurham regionCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayFirearmclaringtonLindsay crimeCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers