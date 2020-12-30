Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 30 2020 6:22pm
02:09

Statistics show crime was down slightly in Toronto in 2020

As Catherine McDonald reports, domestic assaults and auto thefts were up, however.

Advertisement

Video Home