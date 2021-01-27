Menu

Crime

Vancouver police officer suffers broken leg after alleged assault by man refusing to wear mask

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 2:25 pm
The Law Courts Vancouver
The Vancouver Law Court is shown in this photo. Global News

A Vancouver police officer is recovering from a broken leg after an alleged assault by a man who was refusing to wear a mask.

Police said two officers were inside the Vancouver Law Courts on Tuesday when a man walked in and wasn’t wearing a mask, violating the COVID-19 public health orders

“He was asked by the on-duty sheriff to put on a mask, but the man allegedly refused and also refused to leave the building,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

Officers came over and told the man about the provincial health order requiring everyone to wear a mask inside. The man was argumentative and aggressive with police, Visintin said, and he allegedly kicked one of the officers and tried to reach for his firearm.

When officers tried to get him into custody, he fell on an officer, breaking his leg, Visintin added.

“This man showed complete disregard for the provisions set out by the provincial health officer,” she said. “This was a senseless confrontation that did not need to escalate to the point where someone was seriously injured.”

Click to play video 'Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault' Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault
Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault

Read more: Surveillance video released of man not wearing mask allegedly spitting on Vancouver store manager

The officer will be off-duty for a few months.

They are recommending charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and disarming a peace officer against a 53-year-old man from Vancouver.

He was also issued a $230 violation ticket for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space, Visintin added.

vancouver policeVPDanti-maskVancouver assaultPolice officer assaultedPolice officer assaultVancouver police officer assaultAnti-mask assaultVancouver assault law courts
