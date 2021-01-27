Calgary’s Rosscarrock School to close at end of school year

Send this page to someone via email

Rosscarrock School in southwest Calgary will close at the end of the upcoming school year.

The decision to close the school was made at the Calgary Board of Education’s board meeting Tuesday night.

The decision to close the school comes amid declining enrolment.

On Sept. 30, 2018, there were 109 students registered in the K-6 regular program at the school, 22 of whom were out of the attendance area.

By Jan. 9, 2019, enrolment in the regular program had declined to 106 students, according to the CBE.

There were about 73 students enrolled at the school this year.

Rosscarrock School was built in 1960. The school has a capacity of 416 student spaces. From 2008 to 2013, the CBE said the school had experienced a stable enrolment of about 150 students per year. Enrolment at the school peaked in 2016.

The school and all of its programs will close effective June 30, 2021.