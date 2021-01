Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Unit is investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Police said the collision happened along 17 Avenue at 42 Street S.E. before 9:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim was critically injured and rushed to hospital. They couldn’t provide an age.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

Related News Senior hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary parking lot suffers serious injuries