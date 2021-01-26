Ehlers, Jets beat Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in wild rematch in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets (5-2) were on the positive end of another third-period flurry of goals on Tuesday night, outlasting the Edmonton Oilers (3-5) in a see-saw battle for a 6-4 win at Bell MTS Place.

Three goals in 3:18, all for the home side, changed the complexity of this game – one that saw a nightmare first period for both defences followed by a buttoned-down second, and another loose period in the third in which the ice was seemingly tilted towards the Oilers’ end.

Nikolaj Ehlers’ four-point night propelled him to the top of the Jets’ scoring table, extending a goal-scoring streak to five, now a career high.

Linemate Andrew Copp also had four points.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck had a shaky start to the game, allowing goals on half of the first six shots he faced – but he’d only let in one more goal on the last 19 shots.

Leon Draisaitl, who scored the game-winner with .7 seconds left in regulation on Sunday to sink the Jets, picked up right where he left off – scoring on an early power-play just 108 seconds into the game to put the Oilers ahead.

It didn’t take long for Andrew Copp to draw even.

With Adam Lowry in front of the net on the Jets’ first power-play of the game, Copp picked up a rebound from a Nikolaj Ehlers shot and stuffed it past an outstretched Mikko Koskinen, who appeared unhappy with this goal in his own right.

Koskinen would finish with 27 saves on 32 shots for a .844 save percentage.

It gave Copp a his fourth goal amid a five-game point streak in his all-important contract year, and an empty net goal in the game’s final minute would earn him his second-straight two-goal night.

Oilers’ defenceman Adam Larsson kept the scoring going in the 10th minute of the first, wiring a rising wristshot past a screened Hellebuyck to give the visitors the lead right back.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins extended the Oilers’ advantage on another powerplay, when the Jets defenders were caught watching a streaking Connor McDavid before he fired a pass across the slot.

that sound is this PP starting to *click*#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/LMSsSsi40b — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 27, 2021

Just as the scorekeepers likely began looking for a second game sheet to fill in the events of the first period, Larsson was sent off for the fourth penalty of the game so far.

Mathieu Perreault wasn’t able to keep the power plays perfect with his first goal of the year, which came just three seconds after Larsson stepped out of the penalty box – but he did get the Jets back within a goal.

The Oilers would take another minor – this one a Jesse Puljujarvi hold on Mason Appleton – but the Jets couldn’t capitalize.

Both Blake Wheeler, who was tangled up with defenceman Ethan Bear, and Nikolaj Ehlers, who was run into by a sliding Kyle Turris, were injured just seconds apart.

Wheeler returned for his next shift, while Ehlers didn’t see the ice for the rest of the period.

The second period didn’t have the whistles the players saw in the first, but the Jets had several high-danger scoring chances amid 7:49 of continuous play.

Kassian was whistled for the period’s only penalty, which the Oilers killed off in its near-entirety before the horn sounded.

Ehlers kicked off the third with a bang, finishing a brilliant play from Paul Stastny to knot the game at three just 3:39 into the period.

Their very next shift, the Stastny-Ehlers duo connected again.

A sprawling Andrew Copp tried knocking in a loose puck that Ehlers threw on net – and Stastny was there to wire in the rebound, giving the Jets the lead just 1:58 after they tied the game.

Adam Lowry provided the Jets’ cushion when he out-muscled McDavid as he went to the top of the crease – redirecting a hard pass from Forbort into the open net for the Jets’ fifth goal.

It was the Jets’ third goal in 198 seconds of game time.

Lowry has found himself among the Jets’ top scorers early this season – riding what’s now a five-game point streak to four goals and seven points in six games – and equalling his goal total from 2019-20 in 43 fewer appearances.

The Oilers’ captain burned Scheifele on the wall and scored his fifth of the season, making for a compelling final two minutes before Copp’s empty net sealed the win.

Josh Morrissey led the home side in ice time, clocking 26:14, while defenceman Darnell Nurse was the most oft-used Oiler, logging 29:01.

The Jets finished a run of five games in seven nights with the win, and will now enjoy several days off before resuming their seven-game homestand on Saturday, hosting the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers are back at home on Thursday after their four-game road trip, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The two teams meet again on Monday, Feb. 15.