2 people believed to be dead after duplex fire in Evansburg

A woman and a teenager are unaccounted for after a house fire in Evansburg, Alta., Tuesday morning.

RCMP said an officer saw a multi-family residential duplex on fire shortly after 3 a.m.

The Yellowhead County Fire Department was called and the RCMP officer managed to rescue two elderly people inside.

“However, it’s believed two remaining residents of one half of the duplex — an adult female and a teen — were unable to leave one of the duplexes before it became engulfed,” RCMP said in a news release. Tweet This

The fire was extinguished at around 9 a.m.

Evansburg RCMP, Forensic Identification Services and an investigator for the Alberta Office of the Fire Commissioner were at the scene to investigate.

“A search of the structure continued throughout the day and will resume tomorrow,” RCMP said.

The Member of Parliament for Yellowhead identified the family in a message on Facebook.

“The Han Family, owners of Evansburg Family Foods, had a tragic fire at their home this morning where two family members died,” Gerald Soroka wrote.

“The Hans are very generous, community-minded people who have supported Evansburg for the past 20 years. Now they need our support.” Tweet This

A GoFundMe page also identifies the Evansburg family.

The creator, Mary Finch, describes them as “a huge part of supporting this town.”

“They are always there to help any way they can possibly do if anyone needs anything,” she wrote. “Always greeting you with smiles, remembering your name, ask about your day, and ask if there is anything you need.

“Now the tables have turned. They need us.”

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the fundraiser had collected more than $7,000.

Evansburg is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.