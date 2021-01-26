Canada adds 4,011 new coronavirus cases as global infections top 100M

Send this page to someone via email

Canada saw 4,011 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 757,022.

Health officials also said another 165 have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

To date, the virus has claimed 19,403 lives in Canada.

However, 677,559 have recovered after contracting the disease, and according to Health Canada, by Jan. 21, more than 1.1 million doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines had been distributed across the country.

Of those, 856,969 doses have been administered, accounting for approximately 1.15 per cent of Canada’s population.

As the vaccine rollout continues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country’s doses are still “very much on track” despite new threats from Europe on exports by drugmakers.

“We will continue to work closely with Europe to ensure that we are sourcing, that we are receiving the vaccines that we have signed for, that we are due,” he said.

On Tuesday, the European Union warned it might impose controls on European-made vaccine doses. Europe, like Canada, is being shorted on deliveries from Pfizer this month as the company slows production to expand its plant in Belgium.

All of Canada’s current vaccine doses are currently manufactured in Europe.

However, in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Trudeau said he had spoken with Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

“He confirmed that we’ll receive doses in a timely manner and that the delivery of our orders is on schedule in the coming weeks and months,” he wrote. “We’re on track to have every Canadian who wants a vaccine get one by September.”

This morning, I spoke with Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel. He confirmed that we’ll receive doses in a timely manner and that the delivery of our orders is on schedule in the coming weeks and months. We’re on track to have every Canadian who wants a vaccine get one by September. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 26, 2021

Members of Canada’s parliament are scheduled to participate in an emergency debate over the country’s supply of vaccines Tuesday evening.

Thousands of new cases reported

In Ontario 1,740 new infections and 63 additional fatalities were reported.

The new cases bring the province’s total number of infections to 258,700 and death toll to 5,909.

Trudeau says Canada's COVID-19 vaccines safe from EU threats to limit exports Trudeau says Canada's COVID-19 vaccines safe from EU threats to limit exports

Meanwhile, health officials in Quebec said 1,166 new cases were detected and 56 more people had died.

So far, 256,002 people in the province have contracted the virus while 9,577 have died.

Saskatchewan added 232 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 22,646.

Fourteen new deaths in the province mean, to date, 268 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities in Manitoba said 94 more cases of the coronavirus have been detected, and five more people have died.

This means, to date, the province has seen 28,902 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 809 fatalities.

In Atlantic Canada, 11 new cases were reported.

Nova Scotia saw one new case, for a total of 1,572. However, officials said no one else has died.

New Brunswick added 10 new infections, bringing the total case load to 1,161, but authorities said the death toll remained at 14.

No new cases were detected in Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Health officials in PEI said 104 of the province’s 110 confirmed infections are considered to be recovered.

So far, Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 398 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and four people have died.

Coronavirus: Ford says it's 'absolutely critical' to test every person entering Pearson Airport for COVID-19 Coronavirus: Ford says it's 'absolutely critical' to test every person entering Pearson Airport for COVID-19

Meanwhile in Western Canada, 743 new cases were identified.

In Alberta, 336 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the province to 121,901.

British Columbia saw 406 new cases, meaning to date, the province has seen 65,234 COVID-19 cases.

Both Alberta and B.C. saw 14 new deaths associated with the virus.

None of Canada’s territories added a new case or fatality on Tuesday.

Global cases top 100 million

The total number of coronavirus cases around the world topped 100 million on Tuesday.

By 8:30 p.m. ET, 100,216,403 people around the world had been infected with COVID-19, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Since the virus was first detected in late 2019, it has claimed 2,154,921 lives globally.

— With a file from Global News’ Rachael D’Amore and the Canadian Press