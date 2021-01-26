Guelph offering annual bike parking passes at Market Parkade

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is offering annual bike parking passes at the Market Parkade across from city hall.

Starting Feb. 1, cyclists can purchase a $40 pass to secure their bike in the parkade for one year.

“The Market Parkade provides safe, secure parking for people who bike, including those who ride downtown to connect to Guelph Transit, GO Transit or VIA Rail,” said Jennifer Juste, the city’s manager of transportation planning.

The bike parking room in the parkade can accommodate up to 40 bicycles but it’s not clear how many annual passes are available.

The $40 fee will cover the cost of the physical pass and administration fees.

“The fairly-priced pass helps maximize security and prevent misuse and theft,” Juste said.

The city said community engagement, that started in March 2020, revealed most cyclists would prefer an annual bike parking pass.

Staff at city hall are also exploring options to provide short-term and daily passes to accommodate community needs.

