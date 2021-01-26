Toronto forensic artist gifts age-progression sketch to mother of missing B.C. man

Send this page to someone via email

A mother in Edmonton whose son vanished in B.C. two years ago was given a gift on the anniversary of his disappearance Tuesday.

Toronto forensic artist Diana Trepkov designed an age-progression sketch of Kristofer Shawn Couture and presented it to his mother, Eva Couture, during a Zoom call.

“He’s age-progressed to 27, so it’s only two years– it’s around the eyes and it’s from my heart to you,” Trepkov told Eva on the call.

“It’s still Kris. His big smile and his beautiful Italian eyes. The eyes are the mirrors of the soul so I made sure I kept his eyes exactly like his eyes but of course… a little aging.”

Trepkov said she also knew Kris loved going to the gym so she made sure to present him as fit and healthy.

The then 25-year-old man last made contact with his family in January 2019.

He had moved to Chilliwack from Edmonton to work for a construction company.

According to police, Couture reported to work in Maple Ridge on Jan. 25 and may have gone to a gym in Burnaby that same day.

His vehicle, a grey Saturn 2000 with Alberta plates, was found abandoned a short time later in the Chilliwack area.

Eva said they believe he may have gone hiking on Jan. 26 and fell.

Despite a major search around the time he went missing, Kristofer has not been seen or heard from since.

Diana Trepkov working on the updated sketch of Kristofer. Credit: Diana Trepkov.

“I never thought I’d have another picture of him, other than that last one,” Eva said Tuesday, holding back tears. “This means a lot to me and like you, I only hope I can take more pictures with him. That he’s still somewhere.

“I just miss him.”

Trepkov said she started her new podcast, Can I Help Find Your Missing Loved One?, to try and help people find their missing family members.