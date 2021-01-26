Edmonton Oilers tweak lineup as they go for sweep in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers are making three lineup changes for Tuesday night’s road game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Winger Patrick Russell will make his season debut. Jujhar Khaira returns after being scratched for the last five games. Defenceman Caleb Jones is back after missing four games.

Devin Shore, Tyler Ennis and Slater Koekkoek will come out. Ennis cleared waivers Tuesday morning.

“Patrick Russell has been dominant with the taxi squad group,” explained Tippett. “Koekkoek’s been alright, but we’re looking to try to improve our puck moving a little bit if we can.

“Khaira we need to be a strong, powerful centreman, a good penalty killer, play the game in the offensive zone with some heavy minutes around the net. I give him the credit. He’s been a very hard working guy, great attitude.”

The Oilers will be trying to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. They’re coming off a last second 4-3 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

“We can definitely use it as a positive thing that we scored those two goals late,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “We know that they’re going to respond tonight.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Neal – Turris – Kassian

Archibald – Khaira – P. Russell

Nurse – Bear

K. Russell – Barrie

Jones – Larsson

Koskinen

The Oilers and Jets are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.