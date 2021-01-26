Extreme cold bears down on southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba woke up to an extreme cold warning Tuesday as temperatures dipped to -32C or lower overnight.
“An Arctic ridge of high pressure continues to give frigid temperatures to portions of central and southern Saskatchewan and the southern half of Manitoba,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada.
“Temperatures in the -30Cs along with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce extreme cold windchills of -40 or colder this morning.
“Some moderation will occur on this afternoon, but some regions may experience extreme cold again tonight into Wednesday morning.”
In Winnipeg, temperatures fell to -32.1C with a -42 windchill at 9 a.m. While there were no school cancellations, some school divisions said their buses may run late.
In Winnipeg, temperatures are expected to rise to -24C Tuesday afternoon with a -35 windchill.
Tonight, temperatures will once again fall to around -36C with a windchill of -46.
The cold didn’t stop Manitobans from posting photos of the skies (when their phones didn’t freeze up.)
