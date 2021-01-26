Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold bears down on southern Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
The sun rises on a frosty morning in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
The sun rises on a frosty morning in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Corey Callaghan/Global News

Southern Manitoba woke up to an extreme cold warning Tuesday as temperatures dipped to -32C or lower overnight.

“An Arctic ridge of high pressure continues to give frigid temperatures to portions of central and southern Saskatchewan and the southern half of Manitoba,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Temperatures in the -30Cs  along with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce extreme cold windchills of -40 or colder this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some moderation will occur on this afternoon, but some regions may experience extreme cold again tonight into Wednesday morning.”

In Winnipeg, temperatures fell to -32.1C with a -42 windchill at 9 a.m. While there were no school cancellations, some school divisions said their buses may run late.

In Winnipeg, temperatures are expected to rise to -24C Tuesday afternoon with a -35 windchill.

Tonight, temperatures will once again fall to around -36C with a windchill of -46.

The cold didn’t stop Manitobans from posting photos of the skies (when their phones didn’t freeze up.)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherMBstormWinnipeg forecastMBFloodsMBfloodWinnipeg cold weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers