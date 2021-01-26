4 Guelph businesses robbed in less than 24 hours: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say four businesses around the city were broken into and robbed in less than 24 hours.

The first was reported at 7 a.m. on Monday after someone noticed the front glass door of a business on Macdonell Street had been smashed.

Police said a display cabinet was also smashed and some product was missing.

A few minutes later, officers were called to another break-in on Edinburgh Road near Forest Street after staff arrived to work to find the front glass door smashed.

A small amount of cash and merchandise was stolen, police said.

Police were then called to a business on Speedvale Avenue near Silvercreek Parkway later that day where someone reportedly had smashed through the front door and taken a cash register.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a break-in at a business in the area of Kortright and Edinburgh roads.

Police said two people who arrived in a light-coloured SUV smashed the glass front door and stole merchandise just before 2 a.m.

It’s not known if any of the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.