Crime

4 Guelph businesses robbed in less than 24 hours: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 11:02 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say four businesses around the city were broken into and robbed in less than 24 hours.

The first was reported at 7 a.m. on Monday after someone noticed the front glass door of a business on Macdonell Street had been smashed.

Police said a display cabinet was also smashed and some product was missing.

A few minutes later, officers were called to another break-in on Edinburgh Road near Forest Street after staff arrived to work to find the front glass door smashed.

A small amount of cash and merchandise was stolen, police said.

Police were then called to a business on Speedvale Avenue near Silvercreek Parkway later that day where someone reportedly had smashed through the front door and taken a cash register.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a break-in at a business in the area of Kortright and Edinburgh roads.

Police said two people who arrived in a light-coloured SUV smashed the glass front door and stole merchandise just before 2 a.m.

It’s not known if any of the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

