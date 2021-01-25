Groups that advocate for homeless Edmontonians say cold weather triggers ‘urgent need’

Send this page to someone via email

After a remarkably warm winter in Edmonton so far, the cold weather has now kicked in along with the need for more supplies to help homeless people in the city.

“Right now, the homeless are even more vulnerable just because of the drastic change in temperature,” Kelly Row of the Hope Mission told Global News on Saturday.

On Monday, the not-for-profit social care agency tweeted that it was in “urgent need of warm winter items” and issued a plea for donations.

We are in urgent need of warm winter items. If you have any gloves, mittens, hand-warmers, warm socks, and any thermal clothing, please bring them to our main building (9908 106 Ave) or our Bargain Shoppe (2403 Ellwood Drive) Thank you for your care!🧡 — Hope Mission (@HopeMission) January 25, 2021

On Saturday, the temperature in Alberta’s capital dropped to -20 C, the first time this month the temperature had dipped below -14 C.

“(Homeless people are) not really prepared for the cold weather like they normally would be in January,” said Row. “So we’re going to see a big number — we figure — in the shelter.”

❗As temperatures drop this week, it is dangerous and can cause serious problems like frost bite and hypothermia for many in our city. You can help prevent this. Provide hot meals and life-saving care for just $2.70. To donate, please to go https://t.co/sIaRHy9cL7. pic.twitter.com/FuA0Q3Y2Iq — Hope Mission (@HopeMission) January 23, 2021

There are about 500 beds available at the Hope Mission, and Row said already about 300 are filled each night. The makeshift shelter created at the Edmonton Convention Centre has also recently reported a rising number of people requiring its services.

“When the weather turns cold, our numbers (are) always going up,” Row said.

The Bissell Centre, another organization that works to help poverty-stricken Edmontonians, tweeted Saturday that it still needs clothing donations during the cold snap.

We are still in need of clothing donations. Please bring them to the Bissell Thrift Shop located at 8818 118 ave. https://t.co/JnoN7ySBbQ — Bissell Centre (@BissellCentre) January 23, 2021

Dean Kurpjuweit, the executive director of the Mustard Seed Edmonton, a non-profit that works with homeless people, said homelessness and people needing help continues to increase amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

“The pandemic has hit people hard and one of the trickledowns of that, unfortunately, is more people need shelter service,” he said.

As the snow falls and the temperatures drop, we need to watch out for each other more than ever. If you see someone in need, #JustCall211 + Press 3. — Hope Mission (@HopeMission) January 25, 2021

“As the snow falls and the temperatures drop, we need to watch out for each other more than ever,” the Hope Mission tweeted Monday, adding that if Edmontonians see someone who needs help, they should call 211 and “press 3.”

–With files from Global News’ Chris Chacon