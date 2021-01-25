Menu

Canada

3 injured, 1 critically, after high level of carbon monoxide detected in Toronto home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 10:15 pm
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station.
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three people have been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after officials say a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in a Bridle Path home.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Suncrest Drive at The Bridle Path, south of Lawrence Avenue East, at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News three people were found inside the home and that one of those people didn’t have vital signs, noting there was a “very high level” of carbon monoxide.

Read more: What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

A spokesperson with Toronto Paramedics said a man was in critical condition, and a teen and an older woman were in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday night, there wasn’t an update on the source of the carbon monoxide leak and the circumstances surrounding it.

