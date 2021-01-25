Moose assistant coach Eric Dubois reunites with son Pierre-Luc in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The blockbuster trade which saw Pierre-Luc Dubois land in Winnipeg has turned into a family affair.

Dubois’ father Eric is an assistant coach for the Manitoba Moose.

“He called me pretty much every hour to talk about work, where he might end up, if I heard anything in Winnipeg,” he said, following months of trade speculation surrounding his son.

Dubois was dealt to Winnipeg on Saturday.

“He would wake me up twice that night and the third time he called me I just muted the sound because I had to sleep,” he chuckled.

Eric played 80 games for the Moose in the 1996/97 season and is now entering his fifth season behind the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every time we’d come to play against the Jets, I’d always go out with my parents,” said Pierre-Luc.

“I spent my quarantine here almost a year ago today. It already feels like home.”

Pierre-Luc spent five weeks in Winnipeg last year during the spring after the Blue Jackets were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the second round.

“Me and my sister bought bikes and just went around, it seems really beautiful. I got familiar with Deluca’s, I’m really excited to go back,” he smiled.

The 22-year-old centreman first took an interest in hockey with his father in elementary school.

“Instead of going out for lunch, he’d prefer coming to the arena to have lunch with me,” said Eric.

“We’d eat lunch and watch video and soon as his lunch was over, he’d go on the ice.”

When asked about the kind of guy Pierre-Luc is off the ice, he reminisced about his son’s minor hockey days.

“People were amazed at how intense (he was), he’d get in trouble in minor hockey, two three minor penalties during the game.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Off the ice he’s very quiet and jovial so people were like wait a minute, you’re a totally different person, you know!”

2:11 Winnipeg Jets send Patrik Laine to Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois Winnipeg Jets send Patrik Laine to Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois