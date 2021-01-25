Menu

News

West Perimeter crash kills 28-year-old man, authorities investigating

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 5:50 pm
A totaled truck being hauled away following a fatal collision on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.
A totaled truck being hauled away following a fatal collision on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway. Jordan Pearn / Global News

A 28-year-old man died Monday morning after RCMP say the vehicle he was driving lost control and collided with a pole on Winnipeg’s west Perimeter Highway.

Read more: Manitoba unveils blueprint for decades’ worth of upgrades to South Perimeter Highway

Mounties with the Headingley / Stonewall detachment say they were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP were on scene of a fatal collision on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway Monday morning.
RCMP were on scene of a fatal collision on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway Monday morning. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Alcohol is not considered a factor, but RCMP note slippery road conditions were present at the time.

At the scene, Global News saw a totaled pickup truck along with a jeep missing the driver’s side door being loaded onto trucks.

Headingley Traffic Services, along with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, are investigating.

A pair of vehicles about to be hauled away from the scene of a fatal collision on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway Monday morning.
A pair of vehicles about to be hauled away from the scene of a fatal collision on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway Monday morning. Jordan Pearn / Global News
