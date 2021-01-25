West Perimeter crash kills 28-year-old man, authorities investigating

A 28-year-old man died Monday morning after RCMP say the vehicle he was driving lost control and collided with a pole on Winnipeg’s west Perimeter Highway.
Mounties with the Headingley / Stonewall detachment say they were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alcohol is not considered a factor, but RCMP note slippery road conditions were present at the time.
At the scene, Global News saw a totaled pickup truck along with a jeep missing the driver’s side door being loaded onto trucks.
Headingley Traffic Services, along with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, are investigating.
