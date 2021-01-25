Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

All long-term care, retirement home residents in Waterloo Region have received 1st dose of COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 4:35 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario government commits to vaccinating all long-term care workers, residents by Feb. 15 despite vaccine shortage' Coronavirus: Ontario government commits to vaccinating all long-term care workers, residents by Feb. 15 despite vaccine shortage
WATCH: Ontario government commits to vaccinating all long-term care workers, residents by Feb. 15 despite vaccine shortage

Waterloo Region says a first round of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to all local long-term care and retirement home residents in the area.

“I am incredibly proud of the work of our partners in vaccinating residents as quickly as possible,” Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief Shirley Hilton said in a statement. She is heading up the region’s distribution task force.

Read more: 80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo as total rises past 9,000

On Monday, it was announced that the vaccine supply had been reduced and the region says the focus will be on providing second doses to those who have been vaccinated, as well as inoculating those patients in hospital waiting for transfer to hospital or retirement home settings.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“With information changing daily we are pivoting as quickly as we can and making the best decisions possible with the information we have at the time,” Hilton said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Doug Ford issues warning to Woolwich church: ‘there will be consequences’

The province also updated the timeline for when people needed to receive a second dose, which is now 21-27 days for long-term care and retirement home residents and no more than 42 days for others.

This is following a directive from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) which said that in some cases, the dose interval could now be as long as 42 days.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’' Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’
Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19CambridgeKitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Cambridge COVID-19Waterloo COVID-19 vaccinationsKitchener COVID-19 vaccinations
Flyers
More weekly flyers