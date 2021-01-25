Police awards ceremony to recognize heroic response to London, Ont. explosion

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service and its board will be hosting a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday to honour those who went above and beyond to respond to the Old East Village explosion on Aug. 14, 2019.

Police say the ceremony will recognize “the heroic efforts of LPS sworn and civilian members, as well as community citizens and agencies, who worked together to save lives and assist those who were injured in the explosion.”

Six police service members will be presented with the Chief of Police Certificate of Valour and eight others will receive a Citation of Chief of Police, police say.

Eight community members will be presented with Board Citizen Citations from the police board “for their heroic engagement in assisting their neighbours and first responders.”

Police say the London Fire Department and Middlesex-London Paramedic Service will also receive citations from the board “for their extraordinary efforts that evening.”

The Aug. 14, 2019, crash sparked a massive explosion that completely levelled 450 Woodman Ave., severely damaged nearby homes and resulted in the evacuation of an entire neighbourhood.

Two firefighters and two police officers were injured in the incident.

Daniella Leis pleaded guilty in October 2020 to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with the criminal investigation. Sentencing for Leis began Jan. 21 and was adjourned until Feb. 11.

The virtual awards ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to register online.