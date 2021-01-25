Menu

Canada

Canada braces for Biden’s expected executive order enacting ‘Buy American’ plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video 'Where Canada fits in with President Joe Biden’s policy proposals' Where Canada fits in with President Joe Biden’s policy proposals
WATCH: Where Canada fits in with President Joe Biden’s policy proposals

Less than a week after the economic gut punch of Keystone XL, Canada is bracing for more bad news today from the White House.

President Joe Biden is enacting a new Buy American regime to ensure U.S. workers and companies reap the benefits of government spending.

The plan promises to increase the amount of U.S. content a project would require to qualify as being “made in America.”

Read more: Biden’s ‘Buy American’ plan could impact Canadian business — here’s how

It also includes a “crackdown” on waivers like the hard-won exceptions Canada secured during the Obama administration in 2010.

Today’s executive order comes less than a week after Biden rescinded a presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

It also establishes a new Made-in-America office in the White House to oversee the new rules and ensure they are properly enforced.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
