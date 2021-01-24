Menu

Crime

Coronavirus: Alberta man charged with failing to self-isolate in Corner Brook, N.L.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says nobody should be taking a trip abroad right now' Coronavirus: Trudeau says nobody should be taking a trip abroad right now
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his opinion, absolutely nobody should be travelling abroad at the current time in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta., is facing numerous charges including failing to self-isolate, following a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Corner Brook, N.L.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they stopped a vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. and the driver fled on foot.

In a release, they say the driver was quickly apprehended and now faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal, and obstructing a peace officer.

Concerns raised over short time frame for rotational workers to vote in N.L. election

He is also charged with failing to self-isolate after arriving in the province on Jan. 22, in accordance with provincial COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Police say the driver was also given a 90 day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded.

The man has been ordered to appear in court on on Feb. 9.

Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Critics question timing of N.L. election call

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
