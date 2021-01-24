Ontario reports 2,417 new coronavirus cases, 50 more deaths

Ontario reported 2,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 255,002.

“Locally, there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in Peel, 215 in York Region and 121 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

A total of 225,046 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,759 and is 88.3 per cent of all known cases.

Fifty additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,803.

More than 48,900 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 9,308,991 tests and 23,995 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.2 per cent, which is down from Saturday’s report, when it was 4.5 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report when it was 5.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,436 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 65), with 392 in intensive care (down by three), 301 of whom are on a ventilator (up by two).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

124,680 people are male

128,860 people are female

33,308 people are 19 and under

93,335 people are 20 to 39

73,504 people are 40 to 59

36,744 people are 60 to 79

18,064 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,336 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 14. There are currently 255 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 142 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 1,253 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,196 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 280,573 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 4,427. So far, 62,881 people have received both required doses.

