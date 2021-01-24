Charges laid after ‘several large gatherings’ in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have made arrests and laid charges after “several large gatherings” were held in the city on Saturday despite the province’s stay-at-home order.

Police said officers attended gatherings at Nathan Phillips Square, Yonge-Dundas Square, and Queen’s Park.

Officers said seven people were arrested and charged at Yonge-Dundas Square, which has been the scene of anti-lockdown protests every Saturday for several months.

Charges laid include obstructing a peace officer, assaulting police, common nuisance, and public mischief.

Police said nine charges were also laid against attendees for failing to comply with emergency orders and three under the Highway Traffic Act.

“The Toronto Police Service continues to respond to calls to attend large gatherings and will take steps to disperse,” officers said in a news release.

“Police will issue tickets and summonses to individuals when there is evidence of non-compliance of the provincial order under the [Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act] or the Reopening Ontario Act.”

The province issued a stay-at-home order which took effect Jan. 14. Outdoor gatherings are also limited to five people.

