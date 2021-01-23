Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Saskatchewan adds 3 more deaths due to coronavirus and 274 new cases

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 23, 2021 3:17 pm
Saskatchewan health authorities say there are 274 new coronavirus cases in the province, with 3,161 active cases and 18,506 total recoveries.
Saskatchewan health authorities say there are 274 new coronavirus cases in the province, with 3,161 active cases and 18,506 total recoveries. File / Getty Images

Three more people who tested positive with the coronavirus in Saskatchewan have died.

The deaths were announced in the province’s daily COVID-19 update on Saturday.

Read more: Canada adds 206 new COVID-19 deaths while officials consider mandatory hotel quarantine

The province also reported 274 new cases of the virus, bringing the total caseload to date to 21,917.

One death was recorded in the north central zone in the 50-59 age group, another death was reported in the far north east zone in the 60-69 age group and the other death was reported in the far north west zone in the 80 plus age group.

Read more: COVID-19 variants could be spreading across Canada. Are labs doing enough to detect them?

Story continues below advertisement

Below is where the new cases are located:

Trending Stories
  • 50 in the far north west
  • 10 in far north central
  • 16 in the far north east
  • 41 in the north west
  • 19 in the north central
  • 16 in the north east
  • 51 in Saskatoon
  • three in the central west
  • five in the central east
  • 41 in Regina
  • one in the south west
  • 11 in the south east
  • 10 new cases have pending residence information.

The number of people currently in hospital dealing with COVID-19 is 197, while 18,506 people have recovered from the virus. That puts the number of active cases at 3,161.

Read more: Coronavirus tracker: how many new cases of COVID-19 in Canada today?

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 276.

As of Saturday, the province has administered 32,385 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about ‘when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between’' Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about ‘when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between’
Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about ‘when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Newssaskatoon coronavirusregina coronavirusSaskatchewan Health Authorityregina COVID-19Saskatoon COVID-19Sask COVID-19sask coronavirusRecoveries
Flyers
More weekly flyers