Saskatchewan adds 3 more deaths due to coronavirus and 274 new cases

Three more people who tested positive with the coronavirus in Saskatchewan have died.

The deaths were announced in the province’s daily COVID-19 update on Saturday.

The province also reported 274 new cases of the virus, bringing the total caseload to date to 21,917.

One death was recorded in the north central zone in the 50-59 age group, another death was reported in the far north east zone in the 60-69 age group and the other death was reported in the far north west zone in the 80 plus age group.

Below is where the new cases are located:

50 in the far north west

10 in far north central

16 in the far north east

41 in the north west

19 in the north central

16 in the north east

51 in Saskatoon

three in the central west

five in the central east

41 in Regina

one in the south west

11 in the south east

10 new cases have pending residence information.

The number of people currently in hospital dealing with COVID-19 is 197, while 18,506 people have recovered from the virus. That puts the number of active cases at 3,161.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 276.

As of Saturday, the province has administered 32,385 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

