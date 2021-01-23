216 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Manitoba as province eases restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise three additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Saturday.

The deaths include:

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.8 per cent provincially and 6.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba small businesses prepare for limited reopening Saturday

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 216 new cases of the virus have been identified and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba is now 28,476. Of the new cases, more than half are from the northern health region.

Story continues below advertisement

22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

118 cases in the Northern health region

12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

14 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

50 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 3,372 known active cases and 24,307 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 135 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 137 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 272 hospitalizations.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those, 26 people are in intensive care units with active infections, along with 14 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 40 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 798.

Due to a data correction, one death that had been reported earlier has been removed.

1:14 Figuring out Manitoba’s new “rule of two” Figuring out Manitoba’s new “rule of two”

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,836 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 463,084.

Story continues below advertisement

All Manitoba teachers, educational support staff and other staff working in schools and directly with students can now make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Fast Pass site at 1066 Nairn Ave. in Winnipeg. Appointments for the pilot site open Saturday for eligible staff working in all schools and school divisions.

On Saturday, the province eased public health restrictions for every health region except Northern Health and Churchill.

The changes include:

Household limits now include two designated people (family or friends) to visit a household under a new ‘rule of two’

Outdoor visits of up to five people only, plus members of a household, on an outdoor private property

Funerals can have up to 10 people in addition to the officiant

Retail operations now don’t have to only sell essential items in stores, provided they maintain physical distancing and occupancy limits of 25 per cent only or a maximum of 250 people, whichever is lower

Non-regulated health services, such as pedorthists and reflexologists, to reopen with adequate physical distancing and requirements to collect information for contact tracing purposes

Barbershops and hairstylists can reopen at 25 per cent capacity with adequate physical distancing and requirements to collect information for contact tracing purposes.

Advertisement