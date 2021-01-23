Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

RCMP calls off search for sunken scallop dragger in the Bay of Fundy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2021 10:40 am
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia.
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia. Facebook, Background photo courtesy of Katherine Bickford

The RCMP is calling off its search for the Chief Willian Saulis, a scallop dragger that sank in the Bay of Fundy in mid-December with a crew of six.

Just last weekend video images of the boat emerged from a remotely operated underwater vehicle, or ROV, two kilometres off Delap’s Cove and about 60 metres under the surface.

READ MORE: ‘Our hearts are broken’: Acadia First Nation reacts to tragic accident on board vessel

Officials have said the boat is too far underwater for police divers to descend and recover any bodies on board.

The Canadian Armed Forces also determined the risk was too significant for their divers to assist.

The body of crew member Michael Drake was found shortly after the Dec. 15 sinking, but Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Geno Francis and captain Charles Roberts are still missing.

The RCMP says it will support investigations by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Department of Labour and Advanced Education and continue to provide family members with support and updates.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPBay Of Fundymissing fishermenChief Willian Saulis
