Ontario reports 2,359 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Ontario reported 2,359 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 252,585.

“Locally, there are 708 new cases in Toronto, 422 in Peel, 220 in York Region, 107 in Hamilton and 101 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 222,287 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,025 and is 88 per cent of all known cases.

Fifty-two additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,753.

More than 63,400 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 9,260,044 tests and 37,847 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.5 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 3.3 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 4.9 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,501 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 11), with 395 in intensive care (up by 12), 299 of whom are on a ventilator (up by eight).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

123,499 people are male

127,645 people are female

32,990 people are 19 and under

92,443 people are 20 to 39

72,797 people are 40 to 59

36,411 people are 60 to 79

17,897 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,322 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 24. There are currently 252 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 138 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 1,298 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,142 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 276,146 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 11,161. So far, 57,907 people have received both required doses.

