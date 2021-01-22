Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Couple faces charges after flying to Yukon and receiving coronavirus vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2021 9:31 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Over 1.1 million vaccine doses distributed across Canada' Coronavirus: Over 1.1 million vaccine doses distributed across Canada
Coronavirus: Over 1.1 million vaccine doses distributed across Canada

A cabinet minister says a couple from outside Yukon travelled to a remote community in the territory this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Community Services Minister John Streiker says he’s outraged the man and woman allegedly chartered a flight to Beaver Creek, the most westerly community in Canada near the border with Alaska, to get the shots.

Streiker says he heard Thursday night that the Canadian couple arrived in Yukon on Tuesday and declared they would follow the territory’s mandatory two-week self-isolation protocol, but instead travelled to Beaver Creek.

Read more: Even with new COVID-19 vaccine approvals, rollout won’t increase before April

He says the two people have been charged under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for failure to self-isolate and failure to behave in a manner consistent with their declaration upon arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

Streiker says the couple allegedly presented themselves as visiting workers, misleading staff at the mobile vaccination clinic in Beaver Creek.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He says territorial enforcement officers received a call about the couple, who were later intercepted at the Whitehorse airport trying to leave Yukon.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about ‘when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between’' Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about ‘when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between’
Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about ‘when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between’

The maximum fine under the emergency measures act is $500, and up to six months in jail.

Trending Stories

The RCMP have been notified, he said in an interview on Friday.

Streiker hadn’t confirmed where the couple are from, but he said they didn’t show Yukon health cards at the vaccination clinic.

Yukon has two vaccination teams that are visiting communities throughout the territory with priority going to residents and staff of group-living settings, health-care workers, people over 80 who aren’t living in long-term care, and Yukoners living in rural, remote and First Nation communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First shipments of Moderna coronavirus vaccine arrive in Yukon, N.W.T.

Beaver Creek was chosen as a priority community to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine because it’s a remote border community, he said.

Yukon’s chief medical officer of health has indicated he believes the risk to the community as a result of the couple’s visit is low, Streiker added.

Streiker said there may be more scrutiny at vaccine clinics when people show up from outside Yukon, but officials are still working through options to prevent such a situation from happening again.

“I find it frustrating because what that does is it makes more barriers,” he said. “We’ve been trying to remove all barriers to get the vaccine for our citizens and so if there’s another sort of layer of check, I just don’t want it to make it harder for Yukoners to get their vaccines.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus VaccineVaccinesYukoncovid vaccineCanada Vaccinesyukon coronaviruscoronavirus yukoncoronavirus vaccine priority
Flyers
More weekly flyers