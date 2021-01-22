Menu

Canada

WestJet Boeing 737 MAX flight grounded at Calgary airport after ‘potential fault’ warning

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 4:53 pm
Click to play video 'Boeing 737 Max plane re-enters Canadian airspace' Boeing 737 Max plane re-enters Canadian airspace
Nearly two years since being grounded, the first Boeing 737 Max plane -- operated by WestJet -- took off Thursday from Calgary to Vancouver. Christa Dao reports on the inaugural flight and why industry experts maintain the plane is 100 per cent safe.

A WestJet flight bound for Toronto was grounded at YYC Calgary International Airport Friday after pilots were warned of a “potential fault” in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

According to WestJet, Flight WS658 had passengers on board and was getting ready to take off, when it was “returned to the gate after push back.”

Read more: WestJet returning Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX 8 to service with commercial flight

“After a normal engine start, a standard function of the health monitoring system indicated a potential fault that needed to be verified and reset,” WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart said in an emailed statement.

“This process takes time and requires a subsequent engine run, which we do not perform with guests on board.”

Click to play video '1st Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada after grounding' 1st Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada after grounding
1st Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada after grounding

Stewart said the flight was cancelled, and the 35 passengers were instead put on Flight WS662, boarding a planned Dreamliner flight “only because we didn’t want to keep them waiting.” The aircraft’s return flight, WS665 from Toronto to Calgary, was also cancelled.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Boeing 737 MAX was cleared for flight shortly after the passengers got off, and is set to return to service on Sunday, Stewart said.

According to the Calgary airport’s website, WS658 was set to take off at 8 a.m. Stewart said all of the guests on the original flight have since landed in Toronto.

WestJet flew Canada’s first commercial flight on a 737 MAX in almost two years just one day prior, after the aircraft was taken out of Canadian skies following two deadly crashes.

Global News has reached out to Transport Canada on the WestJet flight grounding.

