WestJet Boeing 737 MAX flight grounded at Calgary airport after ‘potential fault’ warning

A WestJet flight bound for Toronto was grounded at YYC Calgary International Airport Friday after pilots were warned of a “potential fault” in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

According to WestJet, Flight WS658 had passengers on board and was getting ready to take off, when it was “returned to the gate after push back.”

“After a normal engine start, a standard function of the health monitoring system indicated a potential fault that needed to be verified and reset,” WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart said in an emailed statement.

“This process takes time and requires a subsequent engine run, which we do not perform with guests on board.”

Stewart said the flight was cancelled, and the 35 passengers were instead put on Flight WS662, boarding a planned Dreamliner flight “only because we didn’t want to keep them waiting.” The aircraft’s return flight, WS665 from Toronto to Calgary, was also cancelled.

The Boeing 737 MAX was cleared for flight shortly after the passengers got off, and is set to return to service on Sunday, Stewart said.

According to the Calgary airport’s website, WS658 was set to take off at 8 a.m. Stewart said all of the guests on the original flight have since landed in Toronto.

WestJet flew Canada’s first commercial flight on a 737 MAX in almost two years just one day prior, after the aircraft was taken out of Canadian skies following two deadly crashes.

This morning we returned our first WestJet 737 MAX aircraft to service with the departure of flight WS115 from @FlyYYC to @yvrairport. This flight marks an operational milestone after 22 months of preparation and care, ensuring #SafetyAboveAll every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/fawgNIifvm — WestJet (@WestJet) January 21, 2021

Global News has reached out to Transport Canada on the WestJet flight grounding.

