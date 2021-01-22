Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, two new hospital outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and declared a pair of new outbreaks in city hospitals.

The city’s total number of active cases is down for a fourth straight day, from 750 on Thursday to 719 on Friday.

There have been 8,503 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began, along with 232 virus-related deaths.

The two new deaths involve one person over 80 and another in their 70s with one connected to the outbreak at Juravinski’s E3 clinical teaching unit (CTU). The unit has had six COVID-19-related deaths in an outbreak that started on New Year’s Day. The hospital has 26 coronavirus cases among 20 patients and six staff members, according to public health.

Another death has been connected with the Macassa Lodge long-term care home (LTCH), its fifth since an outbreak was declared on Jan. 1. The facility has 37 total cases in a recent surge that includes 20 patients and 17 staff.

The city is reporting two new hospital outbreaks including one at the Juravinski hospital, it’s third in as many weeks. The surge in the hospital’s E4a unit involves three workers.

Meanwhile, another outbreak at the Satellite Health Facility (SHF) in downtown is on the sixth floor involving six patients and one staff member who have tested positive for the virus.

The alternative facility now has three outbreaks involving a total of 69 people, 40 patients and 29 staff.

Outbreaks at the Village of Wentworth Heights retirement home and a clinical teaching unit at St. Joe’s Charlton campus were declared over on Friday.

There are 42 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 22, which includes 28 institutions, eight community agencies, three workplaces and three daycares.

There are 119 patients in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Halton Region reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Halton Region reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and three coronavirus-related deaths.

Public health has recorded 7,875 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The region’s active cases went up for the fifth day in a row from 452 on Thursday to 497 on Friday. Burlington has 126 active cases, Halton Hills 45, Milton 185 and Oakville 141.

One of the new deaths is connected to an outbreak at the Chartwell Waterford long-term care home in Oakville, the second death in as many days. The facility has had 43 total COVID-19 cases since Jan. 5.

The other deaths were in Halton Hills and Oakville and not connected with any outbreaks in the region. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Halton is 151.

Halton has 42 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health-care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two coronavirus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases dropped for the third day in a row from the 1,585 recorded on Thursday to 1,501 on Friday.

Overall, Niagara has had 7,087 total positive cases and 246 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 55 active outbreaks, 31 of which are at health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and eight in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including five in the agency’s facilities in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

The last of the five outbreaks at the Greater Niagara General site has been officially declared over in Unit D.

The three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 41 cases. There are currently nine active cases in two inpatient units and eight in the emergency department as of Friday.

The Welland site has two outbreaks on its sixth-floor unit involving 14 patients and five staff while the extended care unit has one active case as of Jan. 22.

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge is now down to just two active cases. The home has had 245 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 32 COVID-19-related deaths.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has four active cases. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 73 total positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 71 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region administered another 129 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday. To date, almost 2,900 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations suspended

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region saw active cases drop on Jan. 22 to 143 compared to Wednesday’s reported 183.

The counties now have a combined 1,271 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths on Friday. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks at Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH. Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Public health says after the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff at all long-term care homes, the program has now been suspended as per directives from the province.

First-round vaccinations for patients and staff at long-term care homes and retirement homes in both counties have now been completed.

Brant County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Brant County reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Friday but recorded a seventh death.

The region has recorded 1,282 total cases since the pandemic began. The new death, a man in his 70s, was linked to the community and not with an outbreak, according to the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU).

The region’s active cases dropped day over day from 71 on Thursday to 50 on Friday. Six people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Brant has two ongoing institutional outbreaks, both in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Word of a slow-down with Pfizer vaccine shipments from Europe means vaccinations have been paused for the time being, according to the BCHU.