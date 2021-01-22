Menu

Crime

Arrest made after man allegedly tried to force his way into Toronto woman’s apartment: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 11:40 am
Police released this photo of a suspect on Thursday.
Police released this photo of a suspect on Thursday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say an arrest has been made after a man allegedly tried to force his way into a woman’s apartment earlier this week while threatening to sexually assault her.

Police said they were called to the area of Jameson Avenue and Leopold Street, south of Queen Street, just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said it was reported a man was loitering outside of an apartment complex, made his way inside and went to an apartment door.

Read more: Public safety alert issued after man allegedly tried to force his way into Toronto woman’s apartment

The man allegedly tried opening the door but it was locked and then began knocking. Police said a woman started to open the door, at which point the man tried to force his way in and allegedly said he was going to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to close the door, lock it, and called 911, police said, adding that the man then fled.

Police issued a public safety alert Thursday as a result of the incident and released a suspect image and description.

Officers announced on Friday that 30-year-old Nenand Stojanovic was arrested Thursday and charged with break and enter with intent, uttering threats, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video 'Ontario to implement digital evidence management system for police, Solicitor General announces' Ontario to implement digital evidence management system for police, Solicitor General announces
Ontario to implement digital evidence management system for police, Solicitor General announces
