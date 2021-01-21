Menu

Comments

Crime

Public safety alert issued after man allegedly tried to force his way into Toronto woman’s apartment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 7:48 am
A photo of the alleged suspect.
A photo of the alleged suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man tried to force his way into a woman’s apartment on Wednesday.

Police said the man was loitering outside of an apartment complex near Jameson Avenue and Leopold Street.

Investigators said the man entered the apartment building and made his way to an apartment door.

The man tried to open the door but it was locked, police said. He then knocked on the door, investigators said.

A woman answered the door and as she began to open the door the man attempted to force his way into the apartment, police said.

Investigators said the man told the woman he was going to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman was able to shut and lock the door. She called 911, police said.

The man then fled the scene, police said.

The suspect is described by police as being in his 30s, about five feet seven inches to five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and a black moustache.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue toque, a black and white checkered scarf, a brown leather jacket, black pants and black running shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

A photo of the alleged suspect, released by police.
A photo of the alleged suspect, released by police. Handout / Toronto Police
