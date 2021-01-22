Peterborough woman charged with break and enter, assault at residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing break-and-enter and assault charges following an incident at a residence on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:20 p.m., officers were called to residence in the Park Street North and Sherbrooke Street area about a disturbance.

Police were informed the woman allegedly forced her way into a residence to retrieve a child who had sought shelter during the disturbance.

As a result, a 38-year-old woman is facing a charge of break and enter and assault.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 16.

To protect the identity of the victim in this domestic dispute, police said they are not releasing the name of the accused.

