Peterborough man accused of choking sleeping woman, theft

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges after a domestic incident on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of an argument between a man and woman at an apartment in the area of Murray and Reid streets.

It’s alleged the woman had fallen asleep and woke up when the man allegedly began choking her. He also took some of her personal belongings and smashed a window in the apartment, police say.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm — choking; spousal assault; mischief under $5,000; and theft under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, police did not release the name of the accused.

2:38 Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic – Nov 18, 2020