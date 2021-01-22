Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Health

Hearing Friday in case of former taekwondo Canada coach convicted of sexually assaulting student

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 6:27 am
Shin Wook Lim.
Shin Wook Lim. Toronto Police Service

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy is set to hear submissions on whether some of the charges Shin Wook Lim was convicted of should be stayed because they overlap with each other.

Lim was found guilty last week of 10 charges, including sexual assault and sexual interference, in connection with a series of incidents involving a high-level athlete who trained with him at the Black Belt World martial arts studio in Toronto.

Read more: Former Canadian Olympic taekwondo coach found guilty of sex-related offences involving student

The incidents took place between 2015 and 2017 in several locations, including the studio’s offices and training camps in South Korea.

In her ruling, Molloy said Lim slowly exerted control over his student’s life, then carried out a series of escalating sexual assaults.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Canadian Olympic taekwondo coach found guilty of sex-related offences involving student

Lim, who formerly coached with Taekwondo Canada, also faces another five charges related to sex offences against another teen student, which are set to be tried separately later this year.

Neither complainant can be identified due to a publication ban.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimetaekwondoshin wook limTaekwondo CanadaShin Wook Lim GuiltyShin Wook Lim TrialShin Wook Lim Sexual Assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers