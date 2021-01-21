Menu

Canada

5th annual Saskatoon Women’s March goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Click to play video 'Saskatoon joins world as Women’s March rallies against gender-based violence' Saskatoon joins world as Women’s March rallies against gender-based violence
Saskatoon joins world as Women’s March rallies against gender-based violence – Jan 20, 2019

Saskatoon’s fifth annual Women’s March is going online this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The rally, inspired by 2017 Women’s March in Washington, will include a talk on women’s mental health, led by the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Saskatoon branch.

Read more: Saskatoon joins world as Women’s March rallies against gender-based violence

Organizers say many women have taken on the brunt of extra work during the pandemic.

“There’s been so many reports (about) a lot of women leaving their careers in order to take care of their children, and have taken on additional duties,” said Saskatoon Women’s March spokesperson Kate Lardner.

Read more: Patient hopes Canada will introduce regulations for treatment with ‘magic mushrooms’

Story continues below advertisement

“We really wanted to take a moment and recognize what women have done throughout the pandemic and give them a space to talk about it, talk about their experience, what hardships there have been, what strategies that have found to get through it.”

The virtual march is Monday, starting at 7 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Saskatoon summer festivals start planning for 2021, with COVID-19 safety measures' Saskatoon summer festivals start planning for 2021, with COVID-19 safety measures
Saskatoon summer festivals start planning for 2021, with COVID-19 safety measures
