5th annual Saskatoon Women’s March goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saskatoon’s fifth annual Women’s March is going online this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The rally, inspired by 2017 Women’s March in Washington, will include a talk on women’s mental health, led by the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Saskatoon branch.

Organizers say many women have taken on the brunt of extra work during the pandemic.

“There’s been so many reports (about) a lot of women leaving their careers in order to take care of their children, and have taken on additional duties,” said Saskatoon Women’s March spokesperson Kate Lardner.

“We really wanted to take a moment and recognize what women have done throughout the pandemic and give them a space to talk about it, talk about their experience, what hardships there have been, what strategies that have found to get through it.”

The virtual march is Monday, starting at 7 p.m.

