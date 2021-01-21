Nanaimo woman claims she was forced to pay insurance on stolen truck

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman has voiced frustration with ICBC practices after she says she was forced to pay insurance on a vehicle even after it was stolen.

Kristy Crispin said her Ford F-250 was stolen from a Nanaimo shopping centre’s parking lot on Oct. 22.

Soon after she said she reported it stolen to police and filed a claim with ICBC.

A week later ICBC called and told her to drop off her key and she signed the write-off agreement to relinquish ownership of the vehicle.

But despite no longer being the vehicle’s owner, ICBC told her until the claim was settled she would need to continue to pay the monthly insurance for the stolen truck, or be liable.

“I am paying insurance for some thief to be out with my vehicle. I don’t know what he’s doing,” Crispin said.

Crispin said she was asked many times for more information throughout the process, but didn’t always know the answers, such as the current mileage on the truck.

Crispin said she waited for more than 14 weeks for an official response, and was forced to pay each month while she waited.

She claimed ICBC blamed the delays on the pandemic and low staffing levels over the holidays.

“ICBC is benefiting from me paying the insurance monthly and the longer it takes for them to [resolve] the claim that means the longer they are benefiting from something I don’t have, and I don’t know where it is,” Crispin said.

Crispin said the situation was not only a financial burden, but also took an emotional toll.

“Every time I hear there is an accident with a white truck I am up googling it trying to find out what kind of vehicle, where it was, anything. I am terrified that something might happen with my vehicle. I am terrified of what could happen.”

After 14 weeks of uncertainty, she got a call Wednesday afternoon from ICBC about a resolution to her claim.

In a statement to Global News, ICBC said they understand the frustration and apologized for the delays.

“Whenever ICBC receives a claim, we thoroughly review all information provided to verify it – and when we identify potential concerns, claim processing can occasionally take longer,” ICBC said.

The agency added that customers need to report stolen vehicles to the police, and make a note of the file number, in order to make a stolen vehicle claim.

They also said it is possible Crispin could get some of her money back.

“ICBC will review the customer’s request to cancel her insurance, as she may be entitled to cancel it effective the date of the vehicle loss and receive a refund of premiums paid since then.”