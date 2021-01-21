88 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths in the region on Thursday, bringing the local number of cases up to 4,941, including 101 deaths.

There were also 228 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered on Wednesday. There have been 14,413 doses administered in the region since late December.

Fifty-two of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in Innisfil, five are in New Tecumseth and five are in Essa.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penentanguishe, Severn and Springwater.

Forty-one of the new cases are related to COVID-19 outbreaks, while 22 are a result of close contact with another positive coronavirus case. Nine of the new cases are community-acquired, while one is travel-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 4,941 COVID-19 cases, 73 per cent — or 3,618 — have recovered, while 37 remain in hospital.

Between Jan. 10 and 16, the average daily growth in confirmed cases was 1.4 per cent. Based on projections, if this level of growth continues, there will be about 595 coronavirus cases reported during the week of Feb. 7 to 13.

About half of all new infections in January with a known cause were acquired through close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, while about 25 per cent were acquired in the community with no known source of infection.

So far in January, seniors aged 80-plus have had the highest COVID-19 infection rate, with 80 per cent of these cases associated with an institutional outbreak.

There are currently 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 12 institutional settings, four workplaces, two congregate settings and one community setting.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 2,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total up to 247,564, including 5,614 deaths.

